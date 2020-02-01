Hillary Clinton says Bernie Sanders didn't do enough to unite Democrats in 2016

Hillary Clinton claimed Friday that Bernie Sanders didn’t do enough to help unite Democrats in 2016 after she became the party’s presidential nominee following their divisive primary battles.

“Unfortunately his campaign and his principal supporters were just very difficult and -- really, constantly -- not just attacking me but my supporters,” she told Emily Tisch Sussman on the podcast "Your Primary Playlist."

Clinton said some of the behavior of Sanders’ supporters at the Democratic National Convention that year was “very distressing,” specifically mentioning how speakers Rep. John Lewis and then first lady Michelle Obama were booed.

RASHIDA TLAIB BOOS HILLARY CLINTON AT BERNIE SANDERS EVENT IN IOWA

“All the way up until the end, a lot of people highly identified with his campaign were urging people to vote third party, urging people not to vote,” she said.

She called it a contrast to how Democrats united after her loss to then Sen. Barack Obama in the 2008 primary, when she said she did 100 events for the eventual president.

She told Sussman she thinks the Democratic Party is “light years” better than the Republican Party, “but just look at the price we paid for a Trump presidency.”

Clinton said she can’t imagine how any “caring, smart, concerned American” who identifies on the party’s left would want four more years of “destructive” President Trump.

“That cannot happen again,” she added. “I don’t care who the nominee is. I don’t care. As long as it’s somebody who can win, and as long as it’s somebody who understands politics is the art of addition, not subtraction.”

Clinton also made news earlier in January when she told The Hollywood Reporter, “nobody likes” Sanders. “Nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” she claimed.

She at first didn’t say if she would support him if he were the nominee, but later responded to a backlash, clarifying she’ll do whatever she can to “support our nominee.”