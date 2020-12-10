Hillary Clinton says Republicans who 'humor' Trump's election fraud claims 'have no spines'

Elected Republicans lack courage for not standing up to President Trump as he challenges the 2020 election results, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton argued Thursday.

"The election was not close," Clinton tweeted. "There was no evidence of fraud. The states have certified the results."

"Yet Trump continues to try to overturn the election at the expense of our democracy. The emperor has no clothes. Republican electeds who continue to humor him have no spines," she added.

Her comments came after Republicans on the Joint Congressional Committee on the Inaugural Ceremonies rejected a resolution that effectively acknowledged Joe Biden was elected president. The Washington Post also reported last week that 88% of all Republicans serving in Congress wouldn't say who won the election.

Seventeen Republican attorneys general are currently backing a case headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that demands the justices invalidate the 62 electoral college votes in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Trump has acted to join the case, tweeting Thursday that “the Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.