Hillary Clinton co-writing 'international political thriller' with Trump overtones

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is co-writing a new novel that appears to have Trump overtones.

Clinton is teaming up with author Louise Penny in a deal to pen a new "international political thriller" entitled "State of Terror," publishers Simon & Schuster and St. Martin’s Press announced Tuesday. The book deal was first reported by Axios.

According to the synopsis, the novel features a female "novice Secretary of State'' who joins the administration of a political rival "inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage."

The secretary of state then puts together a team to "unravel a deadly conspiracy" carded as a "scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most."

"Writing a thriller with Louise is a dream come true. I’ve relished every one of her books and their characters as well as her friendship. Now we’re joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears," Clinton said in a press release.

Clinton has repeatedly suggested that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. Clinton recently questioned if Trump was speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"I would love to see his phone records to see if he was talking to Putin the day the insurgents invaded our Capitol," Clinton said in a podcast interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month.

Clinton isn’t the only one in her household who has joined the world of suspense novels — her husband, former President Bill Clinton, has written two novels himself. "State of Terror" is scheduled to be released in October.