Hillary Clinton: If Trump is acquitted, it's 'because the jury includes his co-conspirators'

Hillary Clinton weighed in on former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial this week, suggesting in a tweet that if the Senate ultimately votes to acquit him, it will only be because "the jury includes his co-conspirators."

"If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won't be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense," Clinton, the former secretary of state, tweeted Wednesday morning. "It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators."

Her tweet came before the second day of Trump's impeachment trial, during which Democratic impeachment managers played never-before-seen footage showing how close rioters came to lawmakers during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The impeachment managers are trying to tie Trump's actions, including his refusal to accept the results of the November election, directly to the actions by a mob of his supporters who ransacked the Capitol at the beginning of January. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died during the attack.

When the trial concludes, the Senate will have to decide whether to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection. Although Democrats hope to gain at least some Senate Republican votes, it's unlikely that they'll garner the support of 17 GOP members, the number needed to hit the 67-vote threshold required for Trump's conviction.

If the former president were convicted, Democrats would then vote to bar Trump from holding office ever again.

But only six Republicans — Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania — joined all 50 of their Democratic colleagues to vote that the impeachment trial against Trump is constitutional, indicating an uphill battle for the House managers in securing a conviction.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Politico on Wednesday that he expects at least 44 Republican senators to acquit Trump.

"Everybody objects to that violence. Everybody is horrified by that violence," he said. "But the question is: Did the president incite that?"

House Democrats, joined by 10 Republicans, impeached Trump on Jan. 13.