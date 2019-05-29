Hillary Clinton blasts Facebook for not pulling doctored Pelosi video she dubbed 'sexist trash'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton slammed Facebook during her commencement speech at Hunter College in New York City on Wednesday over the social media giant's failure to take down a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Last week, a three-minute clip of Pelosi speaking at the Center for American Progress was uploaded on Facebook by a group called "Politics WatchDog." Experts believe the video was slowed down, and Pelosi's pitch manipulated, to make her sound as if she were drunk and slurring her words.

While copies of the clips were removed on YouTube, the original video remains on Facebook, where it has racked up millions of views.

Clinton blasted the social media giant's inaction.

"When Facebook refused to take down a fake video of Nancy Pelosi, it wasn't even a close call," Clinton told the graduates. "The video is sexist trash. And YouTube took it down but Facebook kept it up."

The former presidential candidate then suggested that a message be sent to Facebook to show opposition to the tech giant's decision, and she warned that the site would be "flooded" with "false and doctored videos" if nothing happens.