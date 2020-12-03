Expand / Collapse search
THE CLINTONS
Published

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton get new Apple TV docuseries: ‘Gutsy Women’

The series is based their previously-released book on the topic.

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, have landed an Apple TV docuseries based on their previously-released book titled "Gutsy Women."

They each announced the project on Twitter where they said the series would fall under their new project, "HiddenLight Productions."

"The world needs more change-makers," Hilary Clinton, a former Democratic presidential nominee tweeted. "And I believe telling the stories of people who defy the odds and march forward will inspire others to do the same. Alongside filmmaker @sambranson @ChelseaClinton and I are proud to launch HiddenLight Productions."

According to Deadline, the mother-daughter pair will host and produce the docuseries.

Released last October, the book was a New York Times bestseller. According to publisher Simon & Schuster, the book shares "stories of the gutsy women who have inspired them -- women with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done."

