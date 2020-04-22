HHS doctor says he was removed from post after disagreeing with WH over coronavirus response

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The doctor who oversaw the agency charged with research into countering the coronavirus said Wednesday that he was dismissed after resisting efforts by the Trump administration to expand the availability of an anti-malarial drug pushed by President Trump.

Dr. Rick Bright said in a statement that he believed his transfer Tuesday to a role with fewer responsibilities at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was in response to his call for the federal government to "invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit."

Bright had led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a small but important agency during a pandemic, since 2016 after working in its Influenza and Emerging Infectious Diseases Division. The unit, part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is tasked with countering chemical, biological and radiological threats, as well as infectious diseases.

“I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science -- not politics or cronyism -- has to lead the way,” Bright said in his statement.

His role entailed overseeing the "advanced development and procurement of medical countermeasures against an array of threats to national security and the public’s health," according to his biography.

Bright said he led the government's efforts to invest in the best science available to combat the fast-spreading virus.

“Unfortunately, this resulted in clashes with HHS political leadership, including criticism for my proactive efforts to invest early into vaccines and supplies critical to saving American lives," he said. "I also resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections."

A Fox News request for comment from HHS was not immediately returned.

"Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit," Bright added.

Trump, at one point, touted the drug hydroxychloroquine during his daily coronavirus task force briefings as a possible cure for the pandemic. When asked Wednesday about Bright's allegations and dismissal, Trump said he "never heard of him."

A study released Tuesday of 368 patients in veterans' hospitals found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine, including more deaths compared to those given typical care.

"I insisted that these drugs be provided only to hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 while under the supervision of a physician," Bright said. “These drugs have potentially serious risks associated with them, including increased mortality observed in some recent studies in patients with COVID-19.”

Bright said he plans to file a whistleblower complaint with the HHS Inspector General. He said the Trump administration has politized BARDA's work and "has pressured me and other conscientious scientists to fund companies with political connections as well as efforts that lack scientific merit."

His attorneys said they plan to seek a stay of termination and request that Bright be allowed to remain in his role pending the investigation.

“Sidelining me in the middle of this pandemic and placing politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk and stunts national efforts to safely and effectively address this urgent public health crisis," Bright said.