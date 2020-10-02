Herschel Walker 'praying' for Trump after coronavirus diagnosis

Pro football great Herschel Walker expressed support for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday after they tested positive for coronavirus.

“Praying for @POTUS, @FLOTUS, America and the World affected by the COVID virus,” Walker wrote on Twitter. “America keep the Faith because God can come in this house! #FaithoverFear.”

HERSCHEL WALKER ACCUSES OBAMA OF DOING 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING' TO HELP RACIAL ISSUES AS PRESIDENT

Trump disclosed that he and the first lady had tested positive early Friday morning night, days after he participated in the first debate against his opponent former Vice President Mike Pence. The president is isolating at the White House and receiving treatment for mild symptoms.

In an update on Friday afternoon, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits.”

Walker, 58, has maintained a friendship with Trump since 1984. The two met when Trump purchased the New Jersey Generals of the now-defunct United States Football League. Walker was the team’s star running back.

HERSCHEL WALKER CREDITS TRUMP FOR BIG TEN FOOTBALL RETURN: PRESIDENT BECAME 'VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS'

A two-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL, Walker has emerged as one of the president’s staunchest supporters in his reelection bid. He spoke on Trump’s behalf at the Republican National Convention in August where he told the event’s virtual audience that he considers it a “personal insult” when critics accuse the president of racism.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our National Anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump,” Walker said at the time. “He shows how much he cares about social justice and the Black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey.”