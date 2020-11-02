Herschel Walker fires back at Joe Biden's lockdown threat

Former NFL star Herschel Walker, in one of his final pushes for President Trump before for Election Day, slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for threatening a second coronavirus lockdown in a Twitter video with the caption: “Faith over Fear ... we don’t run away and hide, we face our problems head on together!”

“We lock down we leave our first responders, we leave our military out there to fend for us while we hiding away scared away of the big bad boogeyman you know this virus they keep talking about,” he said. “Let’s not leave them out there and let’s get out there and fight and we don’t want no lockdown.”

Walker, 58, has been an outspoken supporter of the president. During an appearance at the Republican National Convention in August, Walker said he developed a “deep, personal friendship” with Trump dating back to 1984, when the president purchased the New Jersey Generals of the now-defunct United States Football League.

Trump made his case against further economic shutdowns amid a surge in COVID-19 cases during a campaign stop in Hickory, N.C., on Sunday evening.

Trump called for Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to open up the state during a speech to his supporters in the battleground state. The president said his own recovery plan during the coronavirus pandemic was “creating the world’s greatest economic powerhouse” and warned that Biden’s approach would halt the nation’s comeback.

Trump ripped Biden for remarks he made last month during the final presidential debate, when the former vice president warned that America faced a “dark winter” due to a resurgence of the virus. Biden has accused Trump of moving too slowly to contain the pandemic and failing to take it as a serious threat.

Biden has called for a nationwide mandate on face masks. The Democratic candidate has also pledged to focus on contact tracing and increased testing to contain the pandemic.

Biden told an ABC interviewer in August that he “will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives” when he was asked if he would be willing to shut the country again.

“So if the scientists say shut it down?” asked ABC’s David Muir.

“I would shut it down,” Biden responded. “I would listen to the scientists.”

As of Monday, the COVID-19 pandemic was responsible for at least 231,263 deaths and more than 9.2 million infections in the United States.