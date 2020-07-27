Herman Cain is still hospitalized for coronavirus after being admitted weeks ago

Former Republican presidential candidate and Tea Party activist Herman Cain is still in the hospital and being treated for COVID-19, nearly a month after he was first hospitalized.

Cain’s staff said in several tweets on Monday he is undergoing oxygen treatment but his organs and other systems are strong.

“Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it,” his staff wrote on Twitter. “We'd like him to be able to come home now, which is frustrating, but we're glad the doctors are being thorough and making sure they do the job right. Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it. He really is getting better, which means it is working.”

Cain’s staff said the 74-year-old businessman first entered a hospital near Atlanta on July 1. Cain had been notified he tested positive for the virus on a Monday and his symptoms were serious enough to require medical care by that Wednesday.

Cain, the co-chairman of Black Voices for Trump, attended the president’s rally in Tulsa without a mask on June 20. His staff said they don’t know how he became infected.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” Cain’s staff said on a message posted on social media. “With God’s help, we are confident he will make a quick and complete recovery.”

Cain was diagnosed in 2006 with stage 4 colon cancer that metastasized to his liver and was given a 30 percent chance of survival. He successfully underwent chemotherapy and has been in remission since.

Cain, who successfully steered food chains like Burger King and Godfather’s Pizza to profitability and served as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, shot to prominence in 2012 when he launched a bid to be the Republican presidential nominee. While he had a strong following among Tea Party activists, his campaign was derailed when he was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct during his time as CEO of the National Restaurant Association in the late 1990s. He denied the claims but dropped out of the race.

Following his 2012 presidential bid, Cain launched T.H.E. New Voice, an advocacy group focused on tax reform, energy policy, and national security, and has become a frequent commentator on news outlets.

