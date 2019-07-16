Moderate Dem slams 'squad' for threatening to primary him: 'They're not Democrats ... they're socialists'

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, responded to the threat of a primary from the four female progressive House members known as "the squad" on Tuesday and accused them of being socialists in disguise.

"I mean it's this group called the Justice Democrats. I think they're not Democrats quite honestly," he said on "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

"They're socialists and they want to impose their vision to Texas and we certainly know that in Texas our vision is very different from ... what I call these Justice Democrats, which are really socialists. They're not really Democrats."

Cuellar was referring to the four House members who took on President Trump in a Monday press conference, after engaging in a Twitter spat with the commander-in-chief. They are Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib D-Mich., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Cuellar said he isn't the only Democrat to fall into the squad's crosshairs and claimed some members are being targeted for their support of Israel. He also predicted most Americans wouldn't side with the squad because their values don't line up with most Americans.

"I do know that they are going after different folks, for example, they're going after Juan Vargas... and the reason they're going after him is because he has a very strong pro-Israel voting record," he said.

"And that's just you know, just amazing that they're targeting him. They're going after Jim Costa also. They're going after Lacy Clay. They're going after other folks. But again, their vision is not the vision of most Americans."

Cuellar also praised the $4.6 billion bipartisan immigration package passed by Congress last month, which Ocasio-Cortez and Omar voted against. He said part of the funding will go to non-profits and churches, trying to help ease the crisis at the southern border.

"I was able to get that $30 million reimbursement for the nonprofits and the churches that are doing so much at the border. They're putting money out of their pocket. So we were working with them. We got a lot of the language there," he said.

"So when the bill came out I looked at it and that bill had a lot of things that we had looked at. When they say that there's no protocols or no rules -- that we gave the president a blank check -- that is not correct because there are protocols that Homeland has.

"There are protocols that ICE has ... there's language that I have added there to make sure that we have transparency and protection for the migrant kids. And in ... the Senate bill that came over, there's even additional language there for protection. So there was no blank checks, a blank check written to anybody. And that's why I supported that particular bill"