Texas Democrat knocks Biden delegation over border visit: 'They didn’t talk to anybody'

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis on Friday, telling "Your World" a delegation from the White House neglected to talk to anybody when they visited the region this week.

CUELLAR: Any president should come down [and] really spend time with border communities. You know, the president sent a delegation and a bunch of folks from the White House. They didn't talk to anybody, not even members of Congress down here.

We're still using Title 42 for male adults. For example, in Laredo, Texas, 73% of the people coming in are Mexican male adults, and they are all pretty much turned back to Mexico. So people are being returned back. Again, what is the law in the United States? Unless they become citizens, which, we have 11 or 12 million that have been in the shadows for so many years, they'll never be able to vote unless we change and have comprehensive immigration reform.

There's about four different categories. Category one, kids that have family members, mom and dad. Category two, they maybe have a cousin or somebody close. Category three, a distant relative. Category four, they have no relatives at all, and that category of kids are returned or they voluntary want to go back. It just depends on the different categories. Again, the average number of people that crossed per year under the Obama Administration was about 513,000 per year. We had a high in 2014. The average number of people under President Trump was about 493,000. So only 20,000 difference so far. So the numbers were almost the same under a Democratic or Republican president.

