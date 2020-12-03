Hemingway: Trump tackling election integrity issue 'unites Republican voters like nothing else'

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway on Thursday said President Trump's stance on election integrity "unites the Republican Party" because their concerns predate the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s been interesting to see some of this testimony and whistleblowers in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia. People really trying to sound the alarm about how mail-in balloting was conducted this year. This is an issue that goes back decades for Republicans. An issue that divides Republicans and Democrats,” Hemingway said on “America’s Newsroom.”

Hemingway said while Republicans have “spent decades” claiming there needs to be greater election integrity, "few have taken it as seriously as Trump." Furthermore, Hemingway claimed there was “greater election integrity in the 2020 presidential election, citing mail-ballot issues "being ripe for fraud" and "less scrutiny” being involved in the vote tallying process.

"This is another example of how Donald Trump is saying things that Republican voters care about," Hemingway said, noting that Republicans are insisting "people who vote are citizens and have appropriate identification."

“Whether that’s having these drop-off ballot locations where you don’t know who is dropping off a ballot or whether it has been harvested, which may or may not be legal in the state where it is happening, and frequently is not legal, or ballots arriving without appropriate ballot control, or election observers not being allowed in or being bullied away from contesting ballots that they think are questionable,” Hemingway said.

WHISTLEBLOWERS CLAIMING USPS THREW OUT, BACKDATED BALLOTS BEFORE ELECTION

A conservative law firm claims several whistleblowers from the United States Postal Service have come forward, alleging that thousands of ballots in some states were backdated, tampered with, or tossed out ahead of the 2020 election, to the disservice of Trump. However, the Justice Department announced Tuesday it had found no proof of widespread voter fraud that would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

“This is partially about what is happening now but much more for the Republican Party about preserving election integrity in the days to come,” Hemingway said.

Hemingway went on to say, “The president has every right to say — to offer his opinion about the election. He has every right to go to court and contest the results of the election. And you have every right to disagree. But that doesn’t degrade democracy. That elevates it.”

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, which has forged ahead with an independent investigation of alleged voter fraud in several battleground states that Trump lost, has claimed the FBI asked it to turn over its findings to its Los Angeles Field Office.

The FBI declined comment to Fox News, citing standard practice about neither confirming nor denying the existence of investigations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Amistad Project said Tuesday that multiple whistleblowers lobbed serious accusations of "multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states."

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.