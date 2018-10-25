Heitkamp called out for sharing WWII veteran's photo without his permission

U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., is facing criticism after using a World War II veteran’s photo without his permission, merely a week after she was forced to apologize for publicly naming victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse in an attack.

Heitkmap wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post about her encounter with Lynn Aas, a World War II veteran she met last year when helping to present him the Legion of Honor by France for his service during the war.

Her social media post describes his service during WWII and his life in North Dakota. She went on to use the photo of Aas in the post, despite never getting such permission.

“Lynn is not happy that Heidi did this. We have posted a comment requesting that it be taken down,” David Aas, Lynn’s son, told SayAnythingBlog, a local blog covering North Dakota’s politics.

“Lynn wants to make it clear that no one from the Heitkamp campaign contacted him to ask for permission for this, and he does not want this to be viewed as an endorsement of her campaign,” he added.

The post was deleted Wednesday. The Heitkamp campaign didn’t respond to Fox News’ request for a comment.

The blunder comes in the wake of Heitkamp’s final push to save her Senate seat, as the latest Gray Television poll shows Republican Kevin Cramer leading Heitkamp by 16 points.

The Democrat is currently campaigning with former U.S. Senator and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel of Nebraska, who touted Heitkamp’s record on veterans issues.

But the mistake also follows a controversy last week when a Heitkamp ad publicly named victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse without their permission or even knowledge.

Keeley Beck, one of the women who was included in Heitkamp’s ad, told Fox News on Tuesday that she “didn’t even know what it was about initially” when she learned that her name was on the list.

Most women who were erroneously included on the list had a mutual friend who supported the open letter, Beck said. But she said she never gave permission to add her name and “didn’t even click the link” to open the letter at first.

“I’m angry. Everyone has a story and they should be able to be the person to tell it if they choose to,” Beck said.

Heitkamp released a statement apologizing for the gaffe.

“We recently discovered that several of the women’s names who were provided to us did not authorize their names to be shared or were not survivors of abuse,” her statement read. “I deeply regret this mistake and we are in the process of issuing a retraction, personally apologizing to each of the people impacted by this and taking the necessary steps to ensure this never happens again.”