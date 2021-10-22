Heckler interrupts Kamala Harris speech in Bronx, gets escorted out

Vice President Kamala Harris was delivering a speech in the Bronx when a protester stood up and began shouting something about climate change, drownings and the "right to infrastructure."

"You are right, brother," Harris responded.

"I am right about that," the man shouted back.

"I know you are, and how about you and I talk about that –" Harris said.

The protester then asked her about China's Belt and Road Initiative, though it was difficult to understand the exact nature of the question.

"You and I will talk after I give my comments, and I'm happy to talk with you," Harris said.

As a security agent escorted the man from the room, Harris added that "everybody gets a chance to talk, and everybody gets a chance to be heard."

Some in the crowd clapped as the man was taken away.

Harris was pitching the administration's Build Back Better spending agenda, which President Biden has indicated lately could be as high as $1.9 trillion.