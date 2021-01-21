Hawley rips Senate Democrats for ethics complaint, says they're 'trying to silence dissent'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., fired back Thursday after a group of left-leaning lawmakers called for an investigation into whether his objection to the 2020 presidential election results violated the upper chamber’s ethics guidelines.

Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx., drew bipartisan criticism in recent days after they objected to Electoral College results in battleground states on Jan. 6, the same day that pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. In a complaint filed with the Senate Ethics Committee, a group of seven Democrats said Hawley and Cruz "lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause" and should be investigated for potential conduct violations.

"Joe Biden and the Democrats talk about unity but are brazenly trying to silence dissent," Hawley said in a statement on the ethics complaint. "This latest effort is a flagrant abuse of the Senate ethics process and a flagrant attempt to exact partisan revenge."

"Democrats appear intent on weaponizing every tool at their disposal — including pushing an unconstitutional impeachment process — to further divide the country. Missourians will not be canceled by these partisan attacks," he added.

Hawley and Cruz were among the lawmakers forced to flee the Capitol during the unprecedented security breach. Cruz submitted his objection to Arizona’s Electoral College results shortly before rioters entered the building, while Hawley mounted his challenge to Pennsylvania’s results after the joint session resumed.

Both Republican senators condemned the violence that occurred at the building. Despite their objections, lawmakers confirmed the Electoral College’s vote in favor of President Biden.

The seven Democratic senators -- Sheldon Whitehouse, Ron Wyden, Tina Smith, Richard Blumenthal, Mazie Hirono, Tim Kaine and Sherrod Brown – asked the ethics committee to probe whether Hawley and Cruz engaged in "improper conduct reflecting on the Senate" or "coordinated with the organizers of the rally," among other questions.

"The Senate Ethics Committee should investigate their conduct to fully understand their role," the complaint said. "The actions of which we know demand an investigation and a determination whether disciplinary action is warranted. Until then, a cloud of uncertainty will hang over them and over this body."