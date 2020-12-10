Hawley: Joe Biden has questions to answer about federal probe into Hunter

In an interview Thursday on "America's Newsroom," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said President-elect Joe Biden has questions to answer about the federal investigation into his son Hunter's tax dealings and any U.S. attorneys working on the case must remain in their positions once Biden is inaugurated.

Hawley also discussed his proposal for direct relief to working families if Congress could not pass a coronavirus stimulus bill in the coming days.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: We need to get to the bottom of what exactly has gone on here with Hunter Biden. And by the way, I hope an apology will be forthcoming from the Biden campaign and from Facebook and Twitter and all these people who censored the New York Post. Turns out, guess what? The New York Post was right. Hunter Biden is under investigation for money laundering, for tax fraud, and it involves his Chinese business dealings. I want to know is Joe Biden involved? What did the vice president know? We know that Hunter was traveling to China on a government plane in order to try to seek out business. Now he's under investigation for federal crimes for this. What did Joe Biden know and when did he know it? He needs to answer questions.

...

If Joe Biden is sworn in as president at the end of January, the United States Attorneys who are spearheading these investigations must remain in office. There is no doubt there cannot be a transition of anybody who is working on this case. It's too high-profile, it's too important, it involves federal crimes. It involves the vice president, at least indirectly. And if he is going to become the president, if that happens at the end of January, this investigation must go forward, and everyone involved with it must remain in place, and the details of all of it must be made public. I say again, the idea that Joe Biden has nothing to do with this and we should just take his word that he never talked to Hunter about his business dealings? We know that's not true. The laptop emails make clear that that's not true. There's going to be a lot of questions that need to be answered here.

...

The Homeland Security Committee on which I sit ... We issued a report about Hunter Biden's business dealings. The mainstream media dismissed it. They were wrong. We were right. We're going to make sure these questions get answered and the investigation goes forward.

...

The most important thing that Congress can do is to send direct assistance checks to every working family who needs them. $1,200 for individuals. $2,400 for couples, and $500 for every kid. That's what we did back in March. Every senator voted for it. The president is the one who led the charge for it. He supports that again. That's what we should do. Here is what I'm going to do. If Congress cannot agree in the next couple of days, today I'm introducing a bill for direct payments to working families. I will go to the floor and ask for an up-or-down vote on direct assistance to families.