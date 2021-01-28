Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii
Published

Hawaii lawmakers introduce bill lowering voting age to 16

If passed, the legislation would amend Hawaii’s constitution to allow 16-year-olds to vote in state and local elections

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Hawaiian lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would lower the voting age from 18 to 16-years-old.

The legislation – drafted with the input of young people – was one of 20 bills introduced by members of Hawaii’s Keiki Caucus, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.

The Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. 

The Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu.  (AP)

If passed, House Bill 449 and Senate Bill 824, would amend Hawaii’s constitution to allow 16-year-olds to vote in state and local elections.

Dyson Chee, an 18-year-old who advocated for the measure, said during a live press conference that one of the first things young people learn about the founding of the U.S.A. is the idea of "no taxation without representation."

HAWAII REPORTS CASE OF CORONAVIRUS VARIANT LINKED TO CALIFORNIA OUTBREAKS

"Yet, those very same 16- and 17-year-olds, who can work drive, work and pay taxes, have no electoral say over the very government officials who use their taxpayer money," she said.

She pointed to countries like Austria and Scotland which both have a voting age of 16 and have supposedly found the lower voting age "beneficial to the democratic process."

State Sen. Joy San Buenaventura said the likelihood is the "non-budget bills in a shortened legislative session will likely die" given the budgetary constraints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, she acknowledged that young people understand they "have a voice and this is only the first of a biennial which means it can be brought up against next year."

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

2020 Presidential Election