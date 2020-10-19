Harris spotlights Trump’s ‘weird obsession’ with Obama's legacy

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris – campaigning in Florida on the first day of in-person early voting in the largest of the traditional general election battleground states – is taking aim once again at President Trump over his repeated moves to repeal the national health care law amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Donald Trump has this weird obsession with trying to get rid of whatever Barack Obama and Joe Biden created. Have you noticed that? It’s this weird obsession. Loco,” Harris told the crowd at an early vote launch drive-in campaign rally in Orlando on Monday.

Pointing to the president’s legal push in front of the Supreme Court to scrap the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate stressed that “in the midst of a public health crisis Donald Trump … is in court right now trying to get rid of it with his boy [Attorney General] Bill Barr, trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, that brought coverage to over 20 million people.”

The event – the first of two in Florida on Monday – was the first in-person campaign stop by the senator from California since her travel was halted late last week after her campaign communications director and a non-staff flight crew member tested positive for COVID-19. Harris has repeatedly tested negative for the coronavirus in the ensuing days.

Harris – delivering her stump speech in an energetic and at times playful manner – spotlighted the stakes in the presidential election.

“There is so much on the ballot in 2020. Justice is on the ballot in 2020, economic justice is on the ballot in 2020, climate justice is on the ballot in 2020, health care justice is on the ballot in 2020, reproductive justice is on the ballot in 2020, criminal justice reform is on the ballot in 2020," the California senator said. “Everything is on the ballot in 2020, Joe Biden is on the ballot in 2020.”

With 29 electoral votes, Florida is the biggest of the battlegrounds that will likely decide who wins the November election. Twenty years ago it was the state that decided the presidential election between then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush and Vice President Al Gore. Bush won the state by five points in his 2004 presidential reelection.

President Barack Obama carried the state by razor-thin margins in both 2008 and 2012. Then, four years ago Trump narrowly edged out 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

An average of the most recent polling in the state shows Biden holding a slight lower-single-digit lead over the president.