Harris, Newsom rally canceled after Kabul suicide bombings

Vice President Harris cancelled her trip to California to stump for embattled Governor Gavin Newsom after the deadly suicide bombings in Kabul .

The vice president was slated to campaign for Newsom at his car rally on Friday as the California governor faces a contentious recall election that may cost him his job.

On Thursday, it was reported that the rally is no longer happening hours after suicide bombers rocked the Kabul airport, killing at least 11 U.S. Marines and a Navy corpsman.

HARRIS, NEWSOM REQUIRE RALLY GOERS GET VACCINE OR NEGATIVE TEST DESPITE STAYING IN CARS

Newsom’s former communications director Nathan Click announced the cancellation, POLITICO reporter Carla Marinucci noted on Twitter Thursday.

"The Vice President [Harris] will not join Governor [Newsom] in California tomorrow," Click said. "Tomorrow’s rally is cancelled. No further updates to share at this time."

Harris and Newsom were requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for attendees to enter the rally.

The vice president’s cancellation deals a serious blow to Newsom’s campaign.

The election has drawn in serious star power against the scandal-clad governor, including conservative radio host Larry Elder and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.

Elder is considered the front-runner in the race to replace Newsom.

