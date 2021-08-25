Harris, Newsom require rally goers get vaccine or negative test despite staying in cars

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris will require those who attend their upcoming car rally to prove that they have either received a COVID-19 vaccine or have a negative COVID-19 test.

"Security and health protocols will be in place," the event description reads. "Must provide proof of vaccine or negative test within 72 hours for driver and all attendees in car."

The description also encourages attendees to bring a mask with them to the event.

The move comes despite the fact that the attendees will stay in their cars throughout the rally.

California has experienced a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, largely driven by the delta variant of the virus, with the state recording 8,200 patients in hospitals and nearly 2,000 in intensive care units.

The spike comes as Newsom looks to fend of a recall challenge, with the election slated to take place on Sept. 14.

Harris decided to swing through California in an attempt to help the embattled governor, campaigning with Newsom in the Bay Area Friday as the election quickly approaches.

"I am excited to join my friend and our Vice President next week," Newsom said in a statement. "The stakes of this election couldn't be higher."

Voters will be faced with two questions on their recall ballot. The first asks whether or not Newsom should be removed from his position as governor. The second asks voters to select their preferred candidate to replace him. Voters can select their preferred replacement even if they vote "no" on whether Newsom should be removed.

A majority must vote yes on the first question in order to remove Newsom from office, while the candidate selected to replace him will only need a plurality of the vote in the second question if Newsom gets recalled.

Conservative radio host Larry Elder is currently the front-runner to replace the governor if voters choose to remove Newsom from office.