Harris says CBP on horseback 'evoked' images of slavery, in chaotic 'The View' interview

In a chaotic interview with "The View" Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris likened aggressive acts by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on horseback at the southern border with the historical treatment of slaves and Indigenous Americans.

CBP came under fire this week after images surfaced showing border protection officers on horseback corralling Haitian migrants away from illegally entering the U.S.

One officer appeared to swing his reins while attempting to deter a migrant from crossing the river into Del Rio, Texas – prompting fierce backlash from Democrats who claimed the agent was whipping the individual.

"Human beings should not be treated that way," Harris told the "View" hosts. "It also invoked images of some of the worst moments of our history, where that kind of behavior has been used against the Indigenous people of our country, it has been used against African Americans during times of slavery."

The photographer who took the photos said Friday that the pictures were being misconstrued, adding that he didn't see any agents whip migrants. CBP has repeatedly assured the public that border agents don't carry whips.

Harris did not comment on the whip controversy but called it "horrible and deeply troubling. Adding that she "fully" supports the investigation currently being conducted into the incident.

The vice president’s comments followed a chaotic morning on the popular talk show after two of the four hosts tested positive for COVID-19 and Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had to be removed 20 minutes into the show while on air.

Joy Behar and Sara Haines remained on set to wait for Harris’ interview and field impromptu questions from audience members.

"They don't want to take a chance with her being on the set," Behar said with an audible groan from the audience. "It’s very important to keep her healthy and safe."

Harris was later said to be setting up her interview from a separate room from inside the building, but for safety reasons would not appear in person.

What was expected to be a lengthy interview lasted less than 10 minutes in what became a rapid-fire Q&A session.

The White House confirmed Harris did not have contact with either Hostin or Navarro in the lead-up to the show.

