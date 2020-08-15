NY Post columnist: Kamala Harris is political 'chameleon' with eye on 'Biden's job'

Mainstream media coverage of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., portraying her as a moderate is a "joke, obviously," New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Saturday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Devine told host Jedediah Bila that it's all part of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign strategy.

"It's just a ploy to get them to win the election because, of course, they know that this new brand of socialist-progressive Democrat is unpalatable to the electorate," she said. "So now, you know, [it's] moderate Joe and moderate Kamala, even though she is proven to be the most progressive candidate in the Senate."

The New York Times, in its tweet announcing that Biden picked Harris to be his running mate, labeled the junior senator from California a "pragmatic moderate."

Devine strongly disagrees.

"She is the most progressive senator -- even more than Bernie Sanders," she said. "She is for full-term abortion. She is for criminalizing climate skeptics, or deniers, so to speak. She is criminalizing gun manufacturers. She's for giving illegal immigrants free healthcare. There is not an issue that you can think about that she hasn't taken the most extreme progressive position."

The columnist contends Harris, who made an unsuccessful bid for the nomination, doesn't necessarily believe in her positions but does what is politically expedient..

"I think most voters realize that Joe Biden's not all there and that Kamala Harris will most likely become president before the end of his first term," she said. "If he wins."

Asked if there's a distinction between Harris and liberal politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., Devine called Harris a "chameleon."

"AOC and Elizabeth Warren, whatever else you say about them, they are genuine. They are authentically liberal. I think with Kamala Harris, she will be whatever she needs to be at the time and she is incredibly ambitious, if I'm allowed to use that word. Her eye is on the prize, which is Joe Biden's job."