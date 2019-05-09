Sean Hannity, Gregg Jarrett unload on 'by the book' James Comey: 'You have the right to remain silent'

Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Gregg Jarrett had strong words for former FBI Director James Comey following his CNN town hall appearance Thursday -- which was held on the second anniversary of Comey being fired by President Trump.

“Hey, Jimbo, you signed a FISA application to spy on Carter Page and the entire Trump campaign. By the way, I have warned you before. You know what, Jim, you have the right to remain silent. I would start using that right,” Hannity said on his nightly program, "Hannity."

COMEY DEFENDS OBAMA'S REACTION TO RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE

The host was reacting to Comey’s claim that he did everything “by the book” when it came to the Russia investigation.

“Are you confident you did everything by the book and that the FBI, the people around you did everything by the book?” CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Comey.

“Yes, no doubt in my mind. That does not mean that I am against review of it. That is totally fine,” Comey responded.

Hannity’s guest, Fox News legal analyst and commentator Gregg Jarrett, also delivered some pointed remarks.

“You play the clip that he said he went by the book. That is also a lie to the American public. James Comey is now swinging these wild haymakers because he knows that very soon he is going down on the canvas for a ten-count,” Jarrett said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He is in a deep, serious legal jeopardy," Jarrett continued. "For lying to a FISA court, leaking government documents that he stole, starting an investigation without credible evidence, spying on the Trump campaign and making false statements to Congress.

“I hope that he saved all of the money that he made from that phony book of his. ... Because he will need the money for his defense team. “