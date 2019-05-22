Hannity blasts Pelosi, calls Ocasio-Cortez the 'real speaker of the House'

Fox News' Sean Hannity didn't mince words Wednesday, calling out House Speaker Nancy's Pelosi for her accusation that President Trump "engaged in a cover-up," calling the speaker a figurehead who answers to radical elements in her party led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the "real speaker of the House."

"Covering up exactly what, Speaker Pelosi? What is the president of the United States covering up? Investigations from the FBI, [Special Counsel] Bob Mueller, House Intel Committee, bipartisan Senate panel, on the same Russia collusion lie, all cleared the president," Hannity said.

"Speaker Pelosi -- by the way, she is only speaker in name only. She has to now capitulate to a radical base led by the real speaker of the House... Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her friends in the radical left."

Hannity added, "Pelosi, of course, now acting on the insane dictates, yes, given by freshman congresswomen. To bash our commander in chief, just minutes before what was supposed to be a bipartisan, important meeting on infrastructure."

Moments before a scheduled meeting at the White House to discuss infrastructure with the president, Pelosi made her accusation.

"We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States, and we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up," Pelosi told reporters.

Trump had cut short his meeting with Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

A source told Fox News that Trump walked into the Cabinet Room and immediately made his comments to the Democrats in the room. Then, as Pelosi began talking, Trump turned on his heel and walked back to the Oval Office.

"I walked into the room, and I told Senator Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it. I would be really good at that. That's what I do. But you know what? You can't do it under the circumstances. So get these phony investigations over with," Trump told reporters Wednesday in the Rose Garden.

Hannity continued to lambaste Pelosi for her remarks, saying she has accomplished "nothing."

"It is frankly pathetic, these phony investigations, six conspiracy theories, that is all this Democratic radical socialist party has. Pelosi, she has been speaker now for nearly six months. They've accomplished nothing," Hannity said.

The Fox News host said Pelosi knew she was making the wrong decision by hinting at impeachment but has been trying to keep her leadership position.

"She knows her impeachment fantasies is bad politics, it won't work, and she is completely and utterly controlled by the radical socialist base and her party. As I said, Speaker Pelosi in name only. Pelosi doesn't appease Ocasio-Cortez, congresswoman [Ilhan] Omar, and others, she knows she is out of leadership," Hannity said.

Fox News' Alex Pappas and John Roberts contributed to this report.