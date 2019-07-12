Hannity: Mueller testimony will be 'golden opportunity' for Republicans

The upcoming Capitol Hill testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will mark a "golden opportunity" for Republicans to hold him accountable, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity said Friday in his opening monologue.

"Democrats? They're hoping to turn this testimony into a spectacle -- for Nadler. For the cowardly Schiff," Hannity said, referring to Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York and Adam Schiff of California, the Democrats who chair the House judiciary and intelligence committees, respectively. Mueller will appear before both panels later this month.

"One more excuse to try to smear Trump. But for Republicans, this hearing is a golden opportunity," Hannity added. "To ask the questions that need to be asked of Robert Mueller to hold him accountable."

Hannity demanded answers from Mueller, saying America deserved to know why he made some of the choices he did during the nearly two-year-long Russia investigation.

"We, you, we the American people we deserve answers to all the pressing questions that our government has totally ignored and the media mob is ignored," Hannity said. "Mueller must answer why did he hire a team full of Democratic donors? Not one Republican available. Why would he ever hire in this case Hillary Clinton's former attorney? Why did he hire this guy, Andrew Weissman?"

Hannity questioned whether Mueller was "proud" of his work and what it had done to the country.

"At the end of the day, is Robert Mueller really proud of his 22-month witch hunt that really did nothing more than give fuel to what are rampant conspiracy theories, lies, propaganda, misinformation?" Hannity asked.

Hannity added that "the boomerang of justice" was coming back against those who opposed President Trump.

"No president in this country should ever have to face this kind of flawed partisan phony conspiracy oriented investigation ever again," he said. "It shouldn't happen. And thankfully tonight the boomerang of justice is in full swing."