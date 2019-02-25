Hannity wants Schiff 'mano a mano' on show after Maher interview

Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday took Bill Maher up on his suggestion that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ought to go on Fox News more.

Schiff, a fierce critic of President Trump, appeared on HBO’s "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday night.

Schiff told Maher that his GOP colleagues secretly have “misgivings” about the president but wouldn’t dare speak publicly.

Maher then encouraged the democratic congressman to go on Fox News -- or, the "bubble," as he called it -- because "[t]hat's who needs to hear your message. I thought you weren't invited ... Please go."

Hannity thanked Maher for the suggestion saying: “Bill, thank you. He needs to come. We invited him… I agree with Bill Maher. You know what? Congressman Schiff, an hour. Mano a mano. Let’s go. And I will point out all the lies, all the misinformation and propaganda you have been pushing for two years.”