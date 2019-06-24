Hannity: Democrat 2020 presidential candidates looking to be the 'most radical'

Fox News host Sean Hannity previewed this week's Democratic primary debate, calling the Democratic Party "unhinged" and "extreme."

"2020 Democrats are ramping up their radicalism. They want to be the most radical. Let me be clear, what we're witnessing from this new extreme socialist Democratic Party, this is beyond socialism even, it is unhinged," Hannity said on his television show Monday. "It is beyond impractical. It is divisive and destructive to the country."

Hannity played a multitude of clips highlighting what he felt were the more extreme elements the Democratic presidential candidates were promising and he went after South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg who has been criticized over his handling of a police officer shooting a African-American man, highlighting racial tensions in the city.

"Buttigieg has been a total absentee mayor and a failure," Hannity said. "He's hardly ever in South Bend."

Hannity warned his viewers the that Democrats have moved even further left and want to take the country in a direction beyond even what the Obama administration had wanted to.

"Instead of sticking to any principles real agenda real policy that will help the forgotten men and women that got destroyed under the Biden-Obama economy, the extreme left now has gone further out to the fringe pandering to every corner of the Democratic Party," Hannity said.

The host blasted candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for supporting reparations for gay Americans and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., for saying he would meet with controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

"Of course specifics aren't a priority for the new radical Democrats and they're not going to tell us how to pay for anything they'll say and do anything to try and get elected, to take away every person's fear with false promises and lies that really are about their power," Hannity said,