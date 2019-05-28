Hannity: 'Deep State in full panic mode'

The "'Deep State' is in full panic mode" after President Trump authorized Attorney General Barr to declassify information relating to the origins of the Russia probe last week, this according to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Hannity sent out yet another warning to those involved with the Russia investigation and assured the American people that they will "see the truth" for themselves.

Tonight the 'Deep State' is in full panic mode — Sean Hannity

The Fox News host also addressed former FBI director James Comey who wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post Tuesday critical of the investigation.

LORETTA LYNCH ACCUSES COMEY OF MISREPRESENTING KEY CLINTON PROBE CONVERSATION, WAS 'QUITE SURPRISED' BY HIS TESTIMONY

Comey wrote in The Washington Post on Tuesday, "There was no corruption. There was no treason. There was no attempted coup. Those are lies, and dumb lies at that. There were just good people trying to figure out what was true, under unprecedented circumstances."

Hannity continued to warn Comey and other Obama-era intelligence officials such as former DNI James Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan who have been vocal against Trump authorizing declassification information in the Russia probe.

"And I warned you before, you do have the right to remain silent. You should have taken my advice from the get-go. Sadly, I think that your rage for President Trump and intense love of the spotlight is really overcoming every bit of common sense that you might have," Hannity warned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They are even digging bigger holes every single time they open their mouths," Hannity said.