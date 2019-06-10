Hannity calls John Dean hearing 'a sham, a circus'

Fox News' Sean Hannity slammed House Democrats and Watergate figure John Dean Monday night calling a House Judiciary hearing a "circus" and Dean a "liar."

"John Dean is a convicted felon, he was disbarred many decades ago for 'being guilty of unethical, unprofessional, and unwarranted conduct.' Oh, disbarred too, perfect guy for fake news CNN. Liar. Fake news. Now the felon rakes in a lot of cash trashing Donald Trump daily for the mainstream lying media mob," Hannity said on his television show, not holding back.

NADLER PUTS BARR CONTEMPT PUSH ON HOLD AFTER STRIKING MUELLER REPORT DEAL

Dean, the former White House counsel to Richard Nixon, testified Monday that he sees “remarkable parallels” between Watergate and the Russia investigation.

The Fox News host called Dean a "prop" and the hearing "propaganda."

"John Dean has been used as a prop by the mainstream media mob in the Democratic Party for years. Today's hearing was a sham, a circus. A Democratic propaganda, paid for by you, the American people," Hannity said.

Hannity praised President Trump for using executive privilege to prevent Democrats from 'dragging' America through yet another investigation.

"Now it is all over, there was no collusion, and the president will not allow Democrats to literally drag Americans through this process, yet again, for what would be a fifth investigation. And that's why the president is now rightly saying 'enough's enough' asserting executive privilege," Hannity said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity criticized Democrats for costing White House workers, who serve their country, thousands in legal fees.

"House Democrats, they are not going to have the ability to re-litigate the Russia probe for a fifth time. It's now abuse of power and outright harassment of a duly elected president. More importantly, all the people that work for the president trying to serve their country should not have to shell out tens and tens of thousands of dollars in new legal fees answering the same questions over and over and over again," Hannity said.