Hannity battles Donna Brazile over 'Medicare for all,' Green New Deal in lightning round

Fox News' Sean Hannity faced off Tuesday night against former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairwoman and new Fox News contributor Donna Brazile in a wide-ranging policy debate that tackled several issues on which 2020 candidates have weighed in.

Hannity kicked off the lighting round with “Medicare for all,” something Brazile insisted isn’t “controversial.” She cited a poll that showed 56 percent of Americans support “some form of 'Medicare for all'” but also support the option of keeping private insurance.

On the subject of late-term abortions, Brazile told Hannity that the Democrats’ position is that “this is a choice that women should have a say in” and that they should have a “full range of reproductive health services.”

“I’m not a doctor and I’m not going to tell anyone what to do with his or her body,” Brazile said.

She also expressed that the Green New Deal “should be debated” and that something should be done about climate change.

Brazile rejected Hannity’s assertion that “everything is gonna be free” under the Green New Deal, insisting that they’re “goals” that Democrats have been setting.

She also said she believed in using “multiple methods” to secure the southern border, not just a border wall, and called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be reformed.

The former DNC chairwoman later defended House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., whom she called a “decent, honorable person.”