Hannity: 'All-out war' going on within the Democratic Party

Fox News' Sean Hannity spoke Tuesday about the "all-out war" within the Democratic Party on his television show saying that all Republicans can die is watch while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cotez, D-N.Y., jockey for position.

"An all-out war war is erupting inside the Democratic party, as speaker, in name only, Nancy Pelosi continues to lose control of her caucus and she's losing it to freshman congresswoman... Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the new extreme left," Hannity said.

Hannity outlined the political beef and also pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez is now targeting her fellow Democrats who do not align with her and her group.

"The real speaker showing no signs of backing down because Ocasio-Cortez is now using Pelosi's own words against her. Rehashing Pelosi's previous attacks, like when she said 'a glass of water could have won in her district' and tweeting yesterday, 'Those aren't quotes for me, they are from the speaker. Having respect for ourselves does not mean we lack respect for her,'" Hannity said.

"It doesn't stop there because the far left group aligned with the congresswoman is now targeting, yes, targeting, Democratic incumbents who have defied to the parties extreme freshman wing."

The Fox Host accused Ocasio-Cortez of creating her own "enemies list" and resetting the agenda of her party.

"Ocasio-Cortez literally keeping an enemies list, apparently of targets... inside her own party, rather. This is an all out Democratic circular firing squad. The new radical left setting the agenda, everything from higher taxes, open borders, and, yes, the economy-killing so-called climate change alarmism," Hannity said.

Hannity predicted the entire Democratic Party would move "further left."

"These wounds are going to get deeper and deeper and the fight louder and louder, because every time Pelosi tries to get her power back and gavel back, the new extreme Democrats, they get louder and louder and move further and further to the left," Hannity said.