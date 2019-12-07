Haley suggests Canada made 'deal with the devil' by backing anti-Israel UN resolution

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley suggested this week that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government had made a “deal with the devil” in a recent decision to back an anti-Israel resolution at the U.N.

“I speak from experience when I say the United Nations presents many such opportunities to strike a deal with the devil,” she said at a U.N. Watch gala in New York on Thursday.

She was telling the audience about how it is often “easier not to rock the boat” instead of standing up to “the mob” and cited the Canadian vote as an example of “this cultural corruption playing out in real time.”

“Canada has been, for a long time, balanced and fair-minded towards Israel at the United Nations. It has opposed the pull of the anti-Israel culture,” she said.

But that changed last month when the Trudeau government chose to vote for a resolution called “The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination” -- sponsored by North Korea, Egypt, Nicaragua, Zimbabwe and the “State of Palestine.” That resolution calls for an end “to the Israeli occupation” and refers to the U.S. ally as “the occupying Power.”

Haley noted that Canada had voted against the resolution for years, and said the resolution “challenges the legitimacy of Israel.” She said the move had "surprised Israel's friends."

The former South Carolina governor suggested the Canadian stance had shifted now it was seeking one of the rotating two-year seats on the Security Council -- a pick that requires a vote in the bloc’s notoriously anti-Israel General Assembly.

“One observer said Canada is making a ‘Faustian bargain,’ trading its integrity for a seat on the Security Council,” she said.

It’s the latest sign of tension between the Trump administration, from which Haley departed at the end of 2018, and the Trudeau government.

President Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” earlier this week after video surfaced of the Canadian premier appearing to laugh at Trump’s expense at a NATO summit in London.

That came a day after Trump had grilled Trudeau in person about whether his country was meeting its commitment to spend two percent of GDP on defense spending -- something Trudeau admitted his country was still falling short on meeting.