Woman's 'Hail Satan' invocation prompts walkout from Alaska town meeting

Several government officials and attendees walked out of an Alaska government meeting south of Anchorage this week when an official who's also a member of the Satanic Temple ended the opening prayer with “Hail Satan.”

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s previous policy stated that those delivering the invocation must be a member of a recognized church, but the rules were changed last October when Alaska's Supreme Court decided in favor of the ACLU that the policy was unconstitutional, according to Alaskan Public Media.

Iris Fontana, the Satanic Temple member, was one of the plaintiffs in the case. An atheist and a Jewish woman were also involved in the lawsuit.

“Let’s cast aside our differences, to use reason, logic, science and compassion to create solutions for the greater good of our community,” Fontana said at the end of the invocation. “It is done. Hail Satan. Thank you.”

The invocation also prompted an anti-Satan protest outside the building, Alaskan Public Media reported.

“God will be pleased with our public prayers of reparation,” a man who flew from Pennsylvania for the event told KSRM radio. “We want God’s blessings on America, not Satan’s curses. Lucifer is the eternal loser. Let’s keep him out.”

