Gun control bill from Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee would create national firearm registry, require licensing

Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has proposed a gun control bill that would create a national firearm registry, set a minimum gun ownership age at 21 and both require licensing and psychological evaluations.

The proposed Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act would make it a crime to possess a firearm or ammunition without the new license or sell one to someone who doesn’t have the license.

The bill is named for an exchange student from Pakistan who died in a Texas school shooting in 2018.

It also requires gun owners to pay for insurance and bans ammunition of .50 caliber or greater, except for law enforcement and a limited range of security personnel.

The bill would give the U.S. attorney general jurisdiction over licensing through the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Gun owners would also have to complete a government training course, have a clean record and register their firearms with the federal government. Registry information would be available to law enforcement from the local to the federal level as well as the U.S. military.

The display of an antique firearm in one’s home would require a federal firearms license and an additional license under the proposed law.

There would also be a license for "military-style weapons," which the bill defines as a broad range of semiautomatic rifles and handguns as well as some shotguns.

Anyone who has ever been hospitalized due to mental illness, drug or alcohol abuse, homicidal or suicidal thoughts or a brain disease would not be eligible to obtain a firearms license.

The psychological evaluation process would also take into account the psychological condition of other members of the licensee’s household, current and former spouses, relatives and associates.

