Guatemala protesters display signs telling Harris to 'mind your own business'

During her visit to Guatemala Monday, Vice President Harris was greeted by protesters holding signs pushing the false claim that former President Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

"Mind Your own Business," read another sign.

As the vice president's motorcade drove through Guatemala City Monday on its way to the Guatemalan national palace, a large group was holding a "Trump Won" flag, according to a pool report.

There were also many onlookers simply waving to Harris' motorcade.

Harris is in Central America this week on her first international trip as vice president. She was assigned by President Biden to manage the government's response to the massive surge of migration to the southern border and is emphasizing addressing "root causes" of the surge in Central America, rather than beefing up border security.

MEXICAN PRESIDENT ANDRÉS MANUEL LÓPEZ OBRADOR: WHAT WE KNOW

"The president and I also discussed the root causes of migration, in particular the lack of economic opportunity for many people here in Guatemala," Harris said Monday with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. "I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home."

Harris is set to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Tuesday.

Harris also talked Monday about corruption in Central American governments, which she also said is among the causes of migration to the United States.

Harris did, however, say the United States plans on enforcing its immigration laws even though Border Patrol has released more than 60,000 migrants into the United States without court dates since Biden assumed office.

"Do not come. Do not come," Harris said Monday. "The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border. There are legal methods by which migration can and should occur, but we, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration. And I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those migrants released without court dates are told to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices instead.

The number of migrants arriving at the southern border has skyrocketed under the Biden administration. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the agency encountered more than 173,000 migrants in March and more than 178,000 in April. This is up from over 78,000 in January and over 74,000 in February.

Year-over-year migrant encounters are also up even more. There were just over 34,000 migrant encounters in March 2020 and just over 17,000 in April 2020.

Fox News' Pat Ward and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.