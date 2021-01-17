Grenell: Susan Rice will be 'shadow president' in Biden administration

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice has been tapped to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council in the Biden administration, but former acting DNI Ric Grenell believes she could be in control of a lot more.

"I think you need to watch Susan Rice very closely," he said on "Sunday Morning Futures." "She will be the shadow president."

Grenell called Biden’s pick "interesting" considering Rice has no experience in domestic policy but nonetheless will be "incredibly influential" under the new administration.

SUSAN RICE TAPPED TO LEAD BIDEN'S DOMESTIC POLICY COUNCIL

Having served in the Obama administration as national security adviser, Rice already understands the "entire apparatus," Grenell said.

"I think the reality is, she’s going to be running foreign policy, domestic policy," he said. "She’s probably extremely happy that Kamala Harris is going to be preoccupied with the Senate… and won’t have a lot of time to get into policy issues."

Grenell theorized that the Democrats elected Biden because he could be swayed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We saw him raise his hand during the Democratic primary for some really radical ideas," he said. "The progressives have clearly taken over him… And Susan Rice being right there at the White House to be the shadow president is probably exactly where she wants to be."