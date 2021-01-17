Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Grenell: Susan Rice will be 'shadow president' in Biden administration

'I think you need to watch Susan Rice very closely,' former acting DNI says

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
Grenell: Susan Rice should be watched 'very closely'

Former acting DNI Ric Grenell gives his take on what to expect from the incoming Biden administration and addresses China’s growing power.

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice has been tapped to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council in the Biden administration, but former acting DNI Ric Grenell believes she could be in control of a lot more.

"I think you need to watch Susan Rice very closely," he said on "Sunday Morning Futures." "She will be the shadow president."

Grenell called Biden’s pick "interesting" considering Rice has no experience in domestic policy but nonetheless will be "incredibly influential" under the new administration.

SUSAN RICE TAPPED TO LEAD BIDEN'S DOMESTIC POLICY COUNCIL

Having served in the Obama administration as national security adviser, Rice already understands the "entire apparatus," Grenell said.

Then-national security adviser Susan Rice on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden is naming Susan Rice as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. July 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

"I think the reality is, she’s going to be running foreign policy, domestic policy," he said. "She’s probably extremely happy that Kamala Harris is going to be preoccupied with the Senate… and won’t have a lot of time to get into policy issues."

Grenell theorized that the Democrats elected Biden because he could be swayed.

"We saw him raise his hand during the Democratic primary for some really radical ideas," he said. "The progressives have clearly taken over him… And Susan Rice being right there at the White House to be the shadow president is probably exactly where she wants to be."

2020 Presidential Election