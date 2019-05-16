Greg Gutfeld: Beto O'Rourke comes off as 'thirsty' and 'desperate'

Has Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke shown America too much?

That's the question "The Five" hosts tried to answer Thursday, reacting to O'Rourke's latest video, in which he got a haircut and talked about his grooming habits.

"He's trying to make himself seem real and authentic, and every time you do that, you come off looking desperate and thirsty," co-host Greg Gutfeld said.

O'Rourke, who is trying for something of a 2020 campaign reboot, posted the curious video on his Facebook page this week. In it, he can be seen getting a haircut and an apparent massage from a barber named "Manuel." He is seen speaking Spanish with him and another man who entered the shop.

O'Rourke's livestream came just a day after he expressed regret over a Vanity Fair cover which, he said, made him seem elitist and reinforced a "perception of privilege."

Gutfeld advised O'Rourke to stop showing his "flaws" and noted that his appearance on ABC's "The View" was the final "nail in the coffin" for the candidate because it made him look weak.

"He should be happy that he married up and rich and stop parading his myriad of flaws to the embarrassment of all. You know 'The View,' I believe, really provided the kill shot and turned him into a schoolboy whose jacket did not fit. And a beta male who will write about it in his dream journal when he gets home. Women know this guy from college. ... He lures you in the dorm with the illusion of depth, collection of campus and poetry," Gutfeld said.

Co-host Dana Perino said it has become clear that O'Rourke is "not good " at running for president.

Co-host Jesse Watters expressed his belief that O'Rourke's problem is he's showing too much of himself and not really campaigning for president.

"You don't want to go behind the curtain, always. Sometimes the curtain is there for a reason. It is a reality show that he is running, not a presidential campaign," Watters said.

