Green New Deal architect says climate change can lead to '25 Holocausts'

Green New Deal architect Rhiana Gunn-Wright sounded the alarms on Thursday, warning that climate change can result in "25 Holocausts."

The conversation began when MSNBC host Ali Velshi, noting that climate change ranks high among Democratic voters but not nearly as high as others like health care, prompted him to ask Gunn-Wright why there has to be a "separate conversation" with climate change versus health care.

“So in the issues that you just brought up, climate change is one of the main drivers of our public health. So the difference between, say, 1.5 degrees of warming — which is the least that folks think that we can get — to 2, you are talking about 150 million deaths,” Gunn-Wright said. “That’s 25 Holocausts, right? So how is that not a health issue? How is that not about health care?”

Gunn-Wright elaborated that on the issue of immigration that climate change will lead to "hundreds of millions of climate refugees" from both outside and inside the United States, arguing that "every issue" voters care about are impacted by climate change. She also dismissed the hefty price tag of the Green New Deal because the costs of not doing anything she insists is greater.

"The fact is that we have to start thinking about the cost of inaction because they are mounting and they are mounting quickly,” she continued. “And everyone agrees that they are higher than what we can even estimate right now. And so you cannot talk about the cost of dealing with a problem if you don’t talk about the cost of not dealing with that same problem.”

She later told Velshi that "people of color are dying daily from fossil fuel pollution," a claim that went unchallenged by the MSNBC host.