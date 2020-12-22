Warnock’s wife told officer that her husband is 'a great actor' after domestic dispute

U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock’s wife told a police officer in March that her husband is "a great actor" and "phenomenal at putting on a really good show," after Warnock denied her allegations that he deliberately ran over her foot.

The comments could be heard on police body camera footage obtained by Tucker Carlson Tonight. They revolved around a domestic dispute between Warnock and his wife in early March.

The incident was first reported on by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution right as Warnock was gearing up to run against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in what has become a high stakes runoff election that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

In the footage, a police officer can be seen pulling up to Warnock’s house in Atlanta. Warnock tells the officer his wife called the police on him, alleging that he had run over her foot.

"Did you run over her foot?" the officer asks.

"I don’t think so," Warnock says. "I do not think so."

Warnock, who is the senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, explains that he and his wife, Ouleye Ndoye, are in the process of getting a divorce, and domestic disputes between them have been escalating.

Warnock tells the officer they had an argument that morning over divorce papers while their two kids were present. He says that his wife prevented him from closing the car door by standing in front it.

"I don’t want to get into a shoving match with her. So I go back around, get back in the car, and I slowly start to move, like I’m gonna move forward. Then she claims I ran over her foot," Warnock tells the officer.

The officer then goes over to Warnock’s wife who is by now outside the house to hear her side of the story. She tells the officer that she had been trying to get Warnock’s signature for a passport so she can take the kids to see her family in West Africa after the death of her grandpa. She says that Warnock refused to talk to her as he was getting in the car.

"He’s like, ‘Ouleye, close the door. I’m leaving,’" his wife tells the officer while crying. "And I was like, ‘just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral? And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast, I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over."

Asked whether she thought it was intentional, she says, "Obviously. I was standing here. The door was open and I’m leaning into the car. How can you drive the car when I’m leaning into it?"

She later tells the officer she wants to file a report.

"This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation," she tells the officer. "I’ve been very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation."

She adds: "I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here. And he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show."

Medical officials did not find visible signs of injury on his wife’s foot and Warnock was never charged with a crime. The estranged couple finalized their divorce proceedings in May, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.