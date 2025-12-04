Grand jury declines to re-indict Letitia James in Virginia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice failed to bring an indictment against Letitia James on Thursday after a federal judge tossed out the initial indictment last week, according to NBC News.

The DOJ attempted to persuade a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia to indict James a second time after Judge Cameron Currie found that the prosecutor who brought the first indictment, Lindsey Halligan, was serving unlawfully as interim U.S. attorney.

The revelation that a grand jury did not indict James, one of Trump's top political foes, is a blow to the DOJ as it is rare that grand juries do not find enough probable cause to bring charges.

The attempt to re-indict the state attorney general also marked a shift for the DOJ after Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt vowed to immediately appeal the judge's finding that Halligan was an invalid appointee and that James' indictment was therefore also invalid.

James was previously indicted on bank fraud charges in Norfolk, Virginia. She pleaded not guilty and had argued the charges should be tossed out on numerous grounds.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ and James' attorney for comment.

