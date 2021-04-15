Sen. Graham slams Biden, Dems for court-packing attempt: They are 'really drunk with power'

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ripped Democrats' attempt to pack the Supreme Court, arguing that adding more justices would "destroy confidence in the rule of the law" and reacted to claims that the Supreme Court makeup played a part in the Capitol riots of January 6 on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Thursday.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: We live in dangerous times at home and abroad and our friends on the left are really drunk with power right now. The only reason Nancy Pelosi is not bringing up the court packing bill is that she knows she can't get it through the Senate because the filibuster still exists. If you want to destroy confidence in the rule of law, do what they're proposing. Every time there's a power shift in Washington, one party takes over from the other, the number of justices change, the makeup of the court changes, it becomes a political institution that will lose respect with the American people. So Justice Ginsberg got this right. It's not going to go anywhere for the moment, but I'll be in front of the court next week with Senator Cruz giving our view of what we should be doing.

This bold, crazy idea I think people will say, 'What about something a little bit less severe?' The next thing you know, the court as we know it will cease to exist. It will be more of a political body than it's ever been. So what the gentleman said at the top here was that the court had some responsibility regarding January the 6th. It's one of the most offensive things I've ever heard a member of Congress say about the Supreme Court. What in the world did the justices of the Supreme Court, who embodied the rule of law, do to lead to an insurrection where people took the law in their own hands? That rhetoric is really dangerous to the independence of the judiciary.

Graham also blasted President Biden's handling of foreign affairs, calling it a "wrecking ball" that has resulted in chaos.

I think in general, Biden has been a disaster. He was wrong in Iraq. Look what he's done at the border. He turned down the advice of the border patrol professionals because he seems to know best. Joe Biden's foreign policy has been a wrecking ball. Chaos at the border, chaos to come in Afghanistan. The Iranians are threatening to enrich uranium. His foreign policy is a disaster and I'm worried about our national security. I hope I'm wrong.