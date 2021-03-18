Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Lindsey Graham takes aim at Mayorkas, tells DHS chief to 'change course or change jobs'

Biden administration still not calling border situation 'crisis'

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Rep. McCaul grills DHS Sec Mayorkas about characterization of border situation Video

Rep. McCaul grills DHS Sec Mayorkas about characterization of border situation

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appears before House Homeland Security Committee to discuss border, other concerns.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is taking aim at Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' job as pressure against the Homeland Security chief mounts over the border crisis.

"It is clear to me the Biden Administration has lost control of the border. Under its current leadership, it doesn’t have either the will or capability to fix the problem," Graham said in a scathing release Thursday. 

BIDEN BORDER OFFICIALS SAY HE'S WRONG NOT TO CALL BORDER 'CRISIS' 

"The solutions are obvious but will require an understanding that the Biden Administration’s early policy choices – to abandon Trump’s successful border policies – was a mistake. It is time for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to change course or change jobs," Graham added. 

PSAKI STONEWALLS ON PRESS ACCESS TO BORDER FACILITIES

"The situation is bad and only going to get worse," the senator concluded. "Unless there is immediate and drastic change, the worse is yet to come — by far."

Graham’s shot comes as Biden faces down an increasingly perilous situation at the southern border that his administration still refuses to call a crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., got into a terse exchange with Mayorkas during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday, asking the DHS secretary "how many more" people would "have to be kidnapped" like her friend from high school before the secretary decides to "take action."

Mayorkas responded, saying the query was "extraordinarily disrespectful" as the congresswoman’s time in committee expired.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

More from Politics