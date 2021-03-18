Lindsey Graham takes aim at Mayorkas, tells DHS chief to 'change course or change jobs'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is taking aim at Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' job as pressure against the Homeland Security chief mounts over the border crisis.

"It is clear to me the Biden Administration has lost control of the border. Under its current leadership, it doesn’t have either the will or capability to fix the problem," Graham said in a scathing release Thursday.

"The solutions are obvious but will require an understanding that the Biden Administration’s early policy choices – to abandon Trump’s successful border policies – was a mistake. It is time for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to change course or change jobs," Graham added.

"The situation is bad and only going to get worse," the senator concluded. "Unless there is immediate and drastic change, the worse is yet to come — by far."

Graham’s shot comes as Biden faces down an increasingly perilous situation at the southern border that his administration still refuses to call a crisis.

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., got into a terse exchange with Mayorkas during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday, asking the DHS secretary "how many more" people would "have to be kidnapped" like her friend from high school before the secretary decides to "take action."

Mayorkas responded, saying the query was "extraordinarily disrespectful" as the congresswoman’s time in committee expired.