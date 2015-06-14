Graham: 'I've been busting my butt' on foreign policy

President Obama has wasted an opportunity for peace in Iraq and if elected Hillary Clinton would too, presidential candidate Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday.

"If Hillary Clinton thinks we're well-positioned as a nation, she is disqualified as commander-in-chief," Graham told CBS's "Face the Nation."

The South Carolina Republican also said he'd be better at navigating Middle East policy than any other presidential candidate. A member of the Committee on Armed Services, he's focused much of his time in the Senate on foreign policy.

"For the last 10 years I've been busting my butt," Graham said. "There's nobody better prepared to deal with the chaos in the Middle East than Lindsey Graham."

