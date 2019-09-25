Graham: It's about time someone looks at the connection between Biden and Ukraine

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Sean Hannity Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's connections to Ukraine should be investigated.

“We’ve looked at the Trump family and the Trump connections to Russia every way you can," Graham said. “It’s about time somebody looked into the connections of Ukraine.”

Graham said, however, if the transcript from Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows he “threatened to take aid away from Ukraine unless they investigate Biden” he would be disheartened.

"If the answer is yes, I’ll be on your show very disappointed with our president. If the answer is no, this is Russia times two, times 10," he said.

Graham said he also wanted to know how the whistleblower found out about the conversation and if they had any bias for writing their complaint.

“Was there a reason to withhold aid to this new Ukrainian administration until we knew who they were? Was it okay for President Trump to withhold money to try to get other countries to give more?” he added.

He told Hannity the reason Democrats are trying to impeach Trump is because they don’t believe they can beat him in 2020.

“If there’s no evidence that President Trump tried to coerce the Ukrainians into investigating Biden … then there’s nothing here,” he added.

Graham extended an offer to the whistleblower to testify before Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch a former impeachment inquiry Tuesday.