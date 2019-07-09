Graham Allen: Why won't AOC condemn death threats against 'Mini AOC' impersonator?

Podcast host Graham Allen called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not speaking out about death threats levied against a child actor dubbed 'Mini-AOC.'

The young girl, Ava Martinez, went viral for her videos impersonating the New York congresswoman. However, following blowback from photos Martinez posted last week, her family has announced that she will abandon her character of 'Mini-AOC.'

Her stepfather, Salvatore Schachter, said the decision was made after the family experienced death threats and harassment from "the left" and needed to preserve Ava's safety.

During a Tuesday morning appearance on "Fox & Friends First," Allen, who hosts the podcast "Dear America," questioned why Ocasio-Cortez has spoken out about the treatment of children at the border, but not the treatment of Martinez.

"AOC talks about how she cares about children and the crisis at the border and how terrible they are treating children, but when we find out her very own supporters are threatening the life of a child who is simply making parody videos of the congresswoman, we hear nothing, and I think that speaks louder than any words could," Allen said.

The 'Mini-AOC' post which allegedly drew vitriol from Ocasio-Cortez's supporters showed Martinez parodying a photo of the congresswoman in which she can be seen visibly emotional while attending a protest of the Tornillo "tent city" in Texas, a temporary immigration detention facility for children.

Martinez's impersonation showed her wearing a similar outfit to AOC, appearing to cry at a fence alongside the caption: "Every time I plan a visit to the park it's closed. Can everyone see how sad this makes me?"

Her family has since deleted the post and the remainder of the 'Mini-AOC' accounts after allegedly receiving death threats.

Allen applauded Martinez's parents for protecting their child in response to the blowback online.

"It's very sad that we live in a culture right now that a child is attacked in a vicious way," he said.