Graham claims Afghanistan war 'has not ended' despite withdrawal: 'We've entered into a new, deadly chapter'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asserted Sunday that not only is the war in Afghanistan not ending with the Aug. 31 U.S. withdrawal, it is only going to get worse.

After a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul killed 13 American service members, Graham warned of "the parade of horribles that are about to unfold" as a result of President Biden’s decisions.

"President Biden said that he wanted to take this, Afghanistan, off the plate for future presidents. He’s done the exact opposite," Graham told CBS’ "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "For the next 20 years, American presidents will be dealing with this catastrophe in Afghanistan. This war has not ended, we’ve entered into a new, deadly chapter. Terrorists are now in charge of Afghanistan."

Graham said the U.S. has "set the conditions for another 9/11" with the way the administration has handled the withdrawal, and he has "never been more worried about an attack on our homeland" than at the present.

When asked what he would have done differently had he been president, Graham had a simple answer.

"Well, number one, I wouldn’t have withdrawn," Graham said, stating that he would have kept counterterrorism forces on the ground and held the Taliban to the terms of the agreement they made with the Trump administration.

Graham also doubled down on his call for Biden to be impeached.

"I think it’s dereliction of duty to leave hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines, turn them into hostages, to abandon thousands of Afghans who have fought honorably along our side, to create conditions for another 9/11 that are now through the roof.

"I don’t think he got bad advice and took it, I think he ignored sound advice. And this is Joe Biden being Joe Biden. He’s been this way for 40 years but now he’s the commander in chief, he’s not a senator, he’s not the vice president."