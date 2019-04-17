Trey Gowdy is 'not a fan' of releasing Mueller report, will 'further entrench' both sides

Trey Gowdy is "not a fan" of releasing the redacted Mueller report because it will do nothing but "further entrench" opinions already held on the Russia probe.

The Justice Department announced Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report is set to be released to the public and Congress Thursday morning.

TRUMP LEGAL TEAM PREPARES MUELLER COUNTER-REPORT, FOCUSING ON OBSTRUCTION ALLEGATIONS

"This is going to be an evidentiary summary without a verdict," the Fox News contributor and former South Carolina congressman told "America's Newsroom" Wednesday.

"Tomorrow's going to do nothing but validate what your previously held conviction is, which is why I'm not a fan of releasing the report."

Last month, in a letter to Congress, Attorney General Bill Barr, summarized the Special Counsel’s report and concluded it found no collusion between President Trump and Russia to win the White House in the 2016 race.

TRUMP MAINTAINS 'NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION,' SAYS IT'S TIME TO 'INVESTIGATE THE INVESTIGATORS' IN RUSSIA PROBE

As a former federal prosecutor, Gowdy said he has never had a trial where there wasn’t evidence on both sides.

“At some point, someone has to say the more credible evidence is on this side, and that has to be a jury that hasn’t already made up its mind.”

Gowdy believes it should not be a partisan issue because Russia went after the American people, not one side or the other.

"If you don't like Trump, you're going to seize on something," Gowdy said. "Someone's going to seize on something they consider to be 'evidence,' and they're going to use that to extrapolate and try to reach a conclusion. That's why you need a jury that's impartial, and we don't have that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gowdy says he doesn’t think the report will shed new light on the Russia investigation.

“I’ll bet you can’t find a single person tomorrow who says his or her opinion has changed on President Trump or the House Democrats."