Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Andrew Cuomo
Published

Gov. Cuomo won't answer questions on AG investigation 'until the appropriate time'

Cuomo is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
New York Democrat slams Cuomo after release of 'child rapist', 'darling' commentsVideo

New York Democrat slams Cuomo after release of 'child rapist', 'darling' comments

State Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther blasts fellow Democrat on 'The Story' amid scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would not answer questions about the investigation into accusations of sexual harassment against him during a press conference on Monday.

"As you know, there's an ongoing review by the Assembly and the Attorney General's Office and I'm not going to have any comment on that until the appropriate time. But let's go to questions," Cuomo said.

CUOMO ACCUSER CHARLOTTE BENNETT SAYS GOV SHOULD RESIGN: 'I WAS TERRIFIED'

Instead, reporters asked Cuomo questions about coronavirus vaccine distribution and Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., who said he would not seek reelection after apologizing to a woman who accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, walks with daughter Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion on March 12, 2021.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, walks with daughter Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion on March 12, 2021. (Angus Mordant/REUTERS)

New York Attorney General Letitia James named a team of five lawyers to lead the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo earlier in March.

Cuomo is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment as well as a federal probe into his administration’s alleged undercounting of COVID-19 deaths at state nursing homes.

An attorney for one of the women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment is claiming that the governor is interfering with a state attorney general investigation.

Debra Katz, who represents Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett, complained in a letter to James. It follows an Albany Times Union report that the administration was offering attorneys to meet with staffers before James' office interviewed them, and even to accompany them to the interviews. Katz said she understood that the attorneys were also "debriefing" employees after the interviews.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is highly improper and we object in the strongest possible terms to this obvious interference with what you have stated would be a 'thorough and independent' investigation," Katz wrote.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer, Paul Steinhauser and Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.

-

More from Politics