Andrew Cuomo
Published

Gov. Andrew Cuomo throwing virtual birthday party to raise campaign cash

Cuomo is celebrating his 63rd birthday after order forcing New York City restaurants to close for in-person dining

By Mary Kay Linge | Fox News
Restaurateur: Cuomo 'trying to destroy our lives' with indoor dining banVideo

Restaurateur: Cuomo 'trying to destroy our lives' with indoor dining ban

Il Bacco owner Tina Maria Oppedisano joins 'The Daily Briefing' to discuss return of COVID restriction in city

Pretty steep for a Zoom call.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is looking to fatten his campaign coffers with an online birthday shindig that will cost supporters up to $10,000 to — virtually — rub shoulders with him and a few of his favorite celebs.

CUOMO THREATENS TO SUE TRUMP OVER CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

The Thursday evening event, billed as a “Virtual Birthday and Holiday Reception,” will feature appearances by Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, Whoopi Goldberg, Henry Winkler and Ben Stiller, according to an invite obtained by The Post.

In this provided by the State of New York, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds up a new Thanksgiving-themed face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corp. Headquarters in Wyandanch, N.Y. (Kevin P. Coughlin/State of New York via AP)

It comes more than a week after the governor’s Dec. 6 birthday, when he turned 63.

High rollers who raise or donate $10,000 will get a code to join a half-hour pre-party Dec. 17, along with “flex tickets” that friends can use to join the main reception later on.

But even they will have to mix their own cocktails and prep their own canapes if they hope to replicate the usual fundraiser experience.

Donors at lower giving levels — ranging down to a $50 single-use pass for young Democrats and activists — will get varying levels of access for friends to join the virtual schmoozefest.

